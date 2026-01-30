Harry Styles’ MSG Residency is Sold Out. But You Can Still Get Tickets

We’re not surprised that Harry Styles‘ Madison Square Garden residency is sold out. But my god, that was fast. When the singer announced his “Together, Together” residency tour on January 22, he immediately broke the record for highest number of presale registrations on Ticketmaster, ever—11.5 million, to be exact.

General onsale just dropped for the first batch of dates, but if you’re reading this, I have a feeling you might think things are not looking too good for you at the moment. And you may be right about that—unless you’ve got deep pockets (and an even deeper desire to see Mr. Styles in concert).

Read on to find out how you can still get tickets to Harry Styles’ sold-out Madison Square Garden Residency dates.

Harry Styles “Together, Together” residency: how to get tickets

The secondary market is going to be your ticket to success here, with StubHub being your best bet. StubHub orders are 120% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. The best strategy here is to check constantly, as the market values will constantly fluctuate with demand. So smash that link, and bookmark it.

Don’t forget though: general onsale begins Wednesday, February 4th for October 10th through October 31st shows at Ticketmaster.

As with most major concert tours these days, there has already been backlash about ticket prices. Look, the system is broken, and I’m not going to try to defend it here. Even Kid Rock thinks it’s f—ed up. (And I didn’t think I could agree with him about anything.)

But if you want to see Harry Styles in concert this year, you’ve got to play the game.

05/16 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena ^

05/17 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena ^

05/20 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena ^

05/22 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena ^

05/23 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena ^

05/26 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena ^

06/12 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium Connected by EE *

06/13 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium Connected by EE *

06/17 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium Connected by EE *

06/19 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium Connected by EE *

06/20 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium Connected by EE *

06/23 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium Connected by EE *

07/17 — São Paulo, BR @ Estadio MorumBIS ~

07/18 — São Paulo, BR @ Estadio MorumBIS ~

07/31 — Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros #

08/01 — Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros #

08/26 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

08/28 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

08/29 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

09/02 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

09/04 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

09/05 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

09/09 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

09/11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

09/12 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

09/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

09/18 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

09/19 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

09/23 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

09/25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

09/26 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

09/30 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

10/02 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

10/03 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

10/07 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

10/09 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

10/10 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

10/14 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

10/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

10/17 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

10/21 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

10/23 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

10/24 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

10/28 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

10/30 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

10/31 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

11/27 — Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium ^^ @

11/28 — Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium ^^ @

12/12 — Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium ! @

12/13 — Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium ! @

^ = w/ Robyn

* = w/ Shania Twain

~ = w/ Fcukers

# = w/ Jorja Smith

+ = w/ Jamie xx

^^ = w/ Fousheé

! = w/ Skye Newman

@ = w/ Baby J