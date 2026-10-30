Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea DLC Roadmap

Fans of farming sims and cozy adventures were able to jump back into the nostalgic world of Harvest Moon earlier this month with the Nintendo Switch 1 and Nintendo Switch 2 releases of Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea. The game hasn’t been available for long yet, but the developer is already sharing an exciting roadmap for the next few months.

First HArvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea DLC is Available Now

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Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea is available now and the game seems to have gained enough followers and positive reception for the developers to commit to a DLC roadmap that leads into the early months of 2027.

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The farming sim and adventure game has a ton of new content planned that will expand the story, add new characters, new locations, and lots more.

Here’s a full breakdown of everything that was shared in the DLC roadmap reveal:

Merus’s Dilemma – Available Now for $6.99 Merus’s brilliance is lighting up Maplehill Town—but his electricity is causing unexpected trouble! Help the residents get things running smoothly. Harvest Goddess Tools upgrade Four new refrigerator designs and new cheese and tomato varieties Six new recipes, plus additional requests and story content

Gorgan’s Family Dispute – Available December 2026 for $9.99 Gorgan’s younger brother Zog has returned to Quarrytop Mine, convinced that Gorgan has gone soft on humans. Can you change his mind? Meet Zog, a new bachelor! Unlock extra high-difficulty mine floors Mine discount pass, plus additional requests and story content

Nera’s Rescue Operation – Available December 2026 for $9.99 Nera discovers Emmy, a mysterious girl who washed ashore on a remote island. Help the aspiring actress adjust to life in Teradea! Meet Emmy, a new bachelorette! Explore the new Treasure Island Fishing Zone discount pass, plus additional requests and story content

Mooberry Cow Pack – Available January 2027 for $1.99 Add pink Mooberry Cows and a retro-themed outfit to your adventure!

Moonana Cow Pack – Available January 2027 for $1.99 Brighten up your farm with a yellow Moonana Cow and a retro-themed outfit!

Lupo Wants to Explore – Available March 2027 for $6.99 Lupo dreams of exploring all of Teradea! Help him make his dream come true and take him along for the ride. Ride Lupo as a new mount! Discover legendary animals across different regions Additional story content



For those who aren’t familiar with the new take on Harvest Moon, the game includes the following key features to hook players into the farming life:

Romance & Relationships: Meet 10 unique romance candidates—5 bachelors and 5 bachelorettes. Build meaningful relationships, experience heartfelt events, and find your perfect partner to share your life with.

Animal Companion System: Befriend a variety of animal companions, each with unique abilities that help you explore. Break obstacles, reach hidden locations, and uncover secrets throughout Teradea together.

New Exploration Abilities: Jump, climb ladders, and scale vines to discover previously unreachable areas. Combine your movement skills with your animal companions to fully explore every corner of the world.

Make Everyone Happilia: Help villagers, complete requests, and contribute to Teradea’s growth to earn precious Happilia. The more Happilia you gather, the more the Harvest Goddess can help restore the land.

Island Life: Discover remote islands by collecting nautical charts. Hunt for hidden treasures, uncover new locations, and befriend rare animals found nowhere else in Teradea.

Untamed Wilderness: The wilderness is home to wolves, bears, tigers, and other wildlife. Stay alert and avoid being caught, or you’ll lose your collected items and wake up back at your farm.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Harvest Moon and Nintendo Switch news and updates.

Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea is available now on PC, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2.