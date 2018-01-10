Harvey Weinstein Is Getting Slapped in Restaurants Now

A diner at an Arizona restaurant slapped Harvey Weinstein and called him a “fucking piece of shit” on Tuesday while his buddy recorded the incident, TMZ reports.

Weinstein, who’s reportedly been in therapy in the state, was dining at an upscale Scottsdale restaurant with his sober coach on Tuesday when apparently someone recognized him. According to TMZ, a patron named Steve walked up to the disgraced mogul during his dinner, saying that he loved his movies and asked for a picture, only to be turned down. The two shook hands and Steve went back to his seat—but when Weinstein got up to leave, the man stopped him.

Steve—who told TMZ he’d had “quite a bit to drink”—asked his friend to start recording him and marched up to Weinstein. In the cellphone footage, the man tells Weinstein to “get the fuck out of here,” calling him a “fucking piece of shit” and backhanding him twice in the face.

Weinstein left the restaurant and declined to report what went down to the cops, but a Paradise Valley police spokesman told the Hollywood Reporter his department knew about the incident. If Weinstein decided to press charges, the cops could slap Steve with misdemeanor assault. On Wednesday, a Weinstein spokesperson confirmed TMZ’s story to the Reporter, saying the narrative the tabloid laid out “is accurate.”

Police in at least three cities are currently investigating Weinstein after more than 80 women came forward to accuse him of sexual harassment, assault, and rape. The LAPD recently made headway, sending two sex crimes cases to the LA district attorney for review.

Follow Drew Schwartz on Twitter.

