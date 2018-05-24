Harvey Weinstein is turning himself in for sex crime charges, report says

Harvey Weinstein will surrender himself to New York authorities for sexual misconduct charges on Friday, sources told New York Daily News on Thursday.

Weinstein, who’s been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 80 people, is reportedly facing charges related to an allegation made by the actress Lucia Evans, who said that Weinstein sexually assaulted her by forcing her to perform oral sex on him in 2004. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office and the New York Police Department have been building a case against Weinstein for months.

Videos by VICE

Weinstein has repeatedly denied any allegations of non-consensual sex, and his attorney declined to comment Thursday to the Daily News. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office was not immediately able to respond to VICE News’ request for comment.

The news comes just one day after the Wall Street Journal reported that federal prosecutors are considering pursuing a separate, criminal investigation into Weinstein. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York is handling the probe, sources familiar with the investigation told the Journal, which may hinge on whether Weinstein was involved in transporting any woman across state lines in order to commit a sex crime.

Los Angeles prosecutors were also reviewing at least three cases against Weinstein earlier this year.

Another woman, actress Cynthia Burr, told the New York Times that Weinstein also forced her to perform oral sex on him, while they stood in a New York building’s hallway in the late 1970s.

Cover image: In this Nov. 23, 2011 file photo, film producer Harvey Weinstein poses for a photo in New York. (AP Photo/John Carucci, File)