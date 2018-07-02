Harvey Weinstein’s facing another 10 years for new “predatory sexual assault” indictment

The Manhattan District Attorney cited the “extraordinary courage” of survivors when he announced an additional indictment against Harvey Weinstein that could mean at least 10 more years in prison.

On Monday, DA Cy Vance announced that a grand jury has charged the disgraced movie mogul with three additional felony sex charges: an additional count of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and two counts of predatory sexual assault. Predatory sexual assault carries a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, according to the Manhattan DA.

Weinstein was already facing three sex crime charges for rape in the first and third degrees and a criminal sexual act in the first degree –— those carry the maximum penalty of 25 years in prison. This new charge comes from Weinstein allegedly forcibly performing oral sex on a third woman in 2006. About 80 women have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Weinstein – which he’s denied — since the first Weinstein stories broke last October and launched the MeToo movement.

“A Manhattan Grand Jury has now indicted Harvey Weinstein on some of the most serious sexual offenses that exist under New York’s Penal Law,” District Attorney Vance said in press release. “This indictment is the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward. Our investigation continues.”

Weinstein is currently free on $1 million bail but is not allowed to travel outside New York or Connecticut. He has pleaded not guilty, and no trial date has been set. He is also facing multiple other investigations into sexual harassment and assault allegations in Los Angeles and London.

Since the Weinstein stories broke last October, stories of other men, such as Bill Cosby, Morgan Freeman, R. Kelly, Al Franken, and Louis CK, sexually harassing or assaulting women have fueled the movement, which has created a space for women to come forward with their experiences of sexual assault at the hands of powerful men.