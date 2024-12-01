Has Rhea Ripley’s Feud With Liv Morgan Run Its Course?

WWE’s Survivor Series PLE didn’t mark the end of Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan’s ongoing feud.

Ripley pinned Morgan to pick up a victory inside of WarGames. Going off of Ripley’s comments at the post-show press conference, things aren’t over between them. After all, it was Morgan who said she’d be going on her revenge tour to take everything from Ripley. She’s got the title, she’s got Dom, the Judgment Day, and her former pal Raquel Rodriguez. However, as last night made glaringly obvious, when it’s Morgan and Ripley with no interference Ripley always gets the upper hand.

RHEA RIPLEY’S COMEBACK TOUR

“Look, revenge seems to be the topic of conversation when it comes to me and Liv,” Ripley said during the presser. “Dom is in that now as well. I’m not done with Liv. If Dom wants to stick his nose where it don’t belong, then I’m not done with Dom either.

If he’s gonna come out and interfere, of course I’m gonna put my hands on him. But that being said, I will be respectful because IYO [SKY] is [the] number one contender. So IYO, when you have your match with Liv Morgan, I hope you cave her face in” (h/t: WrestleZone).

Ripley and Morgan’s feud has been going on since April when Ripley vacated the Women’s World Championship. After successfully holding it for one calendar year, a backstage attack from Morgan left her on the shelf until SummerSlam. Following Ripley’s loss due to Dom’s betrayal, she and Damian Priest teamed together at Bash in Berlin. At Bad Blood, Ripley beat Morgan via disqualification.

WWE’s women’s Booking Inconsistency Problem

Going into Survivor Series, there wasn’t really any doubt that Ripley’s team would lose. Yeah, Morgan’s team also had Women’s Champion Nia Jax, but Team Ripley was never at a disadvantage. Her entire team was made up of muscle and former multi-time champions! So the results of this weren’t at all surprising, however, what about IYO SKY? As Ripley stated she’s the number one contender after winning a battle royal. All this while Ripley was dealing with an injured orbital bone. So, again, is there even a tiny chance they’re campaigning for SKY to win? Probably not.

If this feud runs through WrestleMania 41 season, that means Ripley will either win her second Royal Rumble or her first Elimination Chamber. There’s a debate that Ripley is “overpushed” — fans adore Ripley and she draws numbers so that’s not really my issue. The frustration really lies in the fact that Ripley and Morgan could be doing so much more with their characters.

Really, it feels like a disservice at this point. Morgan has been champion for nearly 200 days but rarely defends her championship to the point it feels like a prop. It is merely an afterthought. Not only that, going into Bad Blood there was more focus on an on-screen love interest than the title. Prior to this feud, Ripley was spinning her wheels as champion with no viable contenders.

The rest of the Raw women’s division has practically fallen by the wayside as this feud has taken center stage. In order to “fix” this problem, WWE introduced women’s midcard titles that people have been clamoring for years to see. I’ll never be the one to complain about more women and their stories on television. However, right now it just feels like a bandaid to a much larger, glaring issue.