Hate in Europe: Pegida Comes to Britain

Founded in Germany in 2014, the far-right, anti-Islamic movement Pegida — which stands for “Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamization of the West” — has since spread throughout western Europe

On February 28, VICE News traveled to Newcastle in northeast England for the inaugural demonstration of spinoff organization Pegida UK. Demonstration organizers told VICE News that they were mobilizing against the imminent rise of Sharia in Britain — and that they feared a future in which British women were forced to wear burkas on British streets.

