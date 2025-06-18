Hatebreed Guitarist Wayne Lozinak Diagnosied With Brain Tumor

Hatebreed guitarist Wayne Lozinak has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. The musician was over in Europe for the Download Festival when his bandmates said he “began experiencing mild symptoms that raised concerns of a possible stroke.”

This happened on June 14, so “out of an abundance of caution, he sought medical attention the following day upon arriving in Lille, France,” the band added in a social media post. “After undergoing a CT scan at the ER, doctors discovered a brain tumor, leading to his immediate admission for further testing.”

“Following a thorough 24-hour evaluation, including an MRI, it was determined that the tumor is a benign meningioma—a slow-growing mass that has likely been present for years,” Hatebreed’s post continued. “We are immensely relieved that Wayne’s diagnosis is the best possible outcome given the circumstances.”

The band then explained, “Wayne will be returning to the U.S. to prepare for surgery and focus on rest and recovery. His strength and resilience remain unwavering, and he is determined to return to Hatebreed as soon as he is able. We appreciate all the love and support from fans, friends, and the music community during this time.”

As for how the band will be carrying on, they shared that Matt Bachand “will be taking over touring guitar duties,” while Carl Schwartz from First Blood” plays bass.

“Further updates will be shared as appropriate. Thank you for respecting Wayne’s privacy as he begins this journey toward full health,” the band also said, before concluding their message, “See you in the pit!”

Hatebreed fans are showering Wayne with love and support

At this time, Lozinak has not issued any personal public comments on his health crisis, but he has been getting a lot of support from fans on Instagram. “Sending all of our strength Wayne.

Makes catching your set in Gdansk that much more special,” someone commented on Hatebreed’s post. “At the airport right now to head back to the Bay. Friends and family, stay up! We got you!”

“WILD WAYNE gonna crush this shit and be back at the riff stick in no time,” someone else offered, while a third fan added, “So glad to hear that it wasn’t a stroke and that the tumor is benign. All the best for the operation and a speedy recovery. Sending love and strength.”