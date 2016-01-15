Hatem Ben Arfa Ruins Six Defenders’ Lives by Using All of the Skills

Ben Arfa continues to tear it up in France pic.twitter.com/yiDr3zCdm2

— Transfer news (@TrustyTransfers) January 15, 2016

Good lord, Hatem Ben Arfa. You didn’t have to make these poor suckers look that bad, did you?

In today’s match between Arfa’s side OGC Nice and opponents Angers SCO, Arfa absolutely dismantled some fools with about a dozen nutmegs, jumped over 17 people, and executed about 758 Maradona turns. I’m rounding up, but it certainly felt like that anyway.

Videos by VICE

But Arfa did take on a whopping six—or maybe five, depending upon whether you count the dude he beat twice as a repeat—players in and out of the box, redirecting, nutmegging, pushing this way and that to accomplish what is one of the most impressive displays of skill we’ve seen in a minute. Unfortunately the sixth man, who he doesn’t really fool, finds a way to get a leg in there and ruin what would certainly be the goal of the millennium. Dumbfounding stuff, still.