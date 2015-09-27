Hatem Ben Arfa Runs Through Entire Team’s Defense for a Golazo, Is a Bad Man

Hatem Ben Arfa just scored this pic.twitter.com/Y7pb0RQHsH

— 90thMin (@90thMin) September 27, 2015

Hatem Ben Arfa has a bit of reputation as a bad boy and today he furthered that rep by doing a bad, bad thing. Arfa somehow managed to tear through AS Saint-Étienne’s defense like a shotgun through tissue paper.

It’s almost like he went out of his way to embarrass some fools. It’s even hard to tell if anyone else from his team was playing. It kind of reminds me of this.

This seems like the kind of play that would put Arfa on a team that’s way better than Nice. But maybe the Premier League is afraid that he’ll do bad things again if he comes back. Terrible, terrible things.