Have a Glass With Melbourne Punks No Class

We first came across Melbourne, by way of New Zealand, band No Class last year through their track “Blue Collared Rock ‘n Roll”. As the name suggests, it sounded like the perfect blend of ratbag Aussie rock, fist pumping British oi and an outer suburban pub car park fight.

Taking influences from The Business, Cocksparrer, Rose Tattoo, Coloured Balls and ACDC, the five boys in the band are proud of their hi-vis work attire and low tolerance to bullshit.

They return with their debut 7″ which also sounds strikingly similar to fellow Kiwi punks No Tag.

Taken a listen to two tracks below “Boot Boys and “Courthouse Blues” which the band’s James Gorter explains is based on a fellow band member fronting a magistrate. “Dave got arrested for some scallywag behaviour. He had to go to court and just lied his whole way through. He got off.”

No Class launch the 7″ in Melbourne Nov 26 at The Bendigo and James urges Melbourne punks to turn up. “The band is all about having fun and causing some trouble, so put your boots on and come buy a record or a t shirt or something. It should be a big party! We’ve all told our mums back in New Zealand that we’re famous now so everyone better come.”

