Have an Exclusive First Listen to Two Mad New Tracks From Mumdance, Pinch and Logos

We are always excited to bring you music from artists we are mad into, on labels we can’t get enough of. So this is a particularly big day, in that we can proudly present a couple of devastating exclusives from the catalogs of Tectonic Records. The Bristol based dubstep label is celebrating ten years this year, and we recently caught up with Pinch to ask him all about the history of his imprint. When he asked if we wanted to share some previously unheard music we naturally leapt at the chance. Not only that but the two tracks we are premiering today come from some of the most esteemed names in bass music today.

Read: Ten Years of Tectonic.

Videos by VICE

Below is the first track, by Pinch & Mumdance’s “Double Barrelled Mitzi (Turbo Mitzi VIP)”, a souped-up version of their earlier released “Turbo Mitzi”. Named after the 90s Mistubishi ecstasy pill, it’s a mad, dark stinger with the same heady rush of its name-sake.

Then we are also very excited to have Pinch’s wild, menacing take on Mumdance and Logos’ “Legion”, which you can stream below.

CAT: TEC087 is out on September 4th and you can preorder it here.

Tectonic have also made some Turbo Mitizi T Shirts.