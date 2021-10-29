Scary Photos of a Theme Park From Hell

The year was 2002. I was 5 years old and my parents promised me a family day out at a theme park. I imagined a Disneyland-esque fantasy—you know, chirpy tunes and magical characters—only to be greeted by a nightmarish creature wagging a freakishly long crimson tongue when I entered the “gates of hell.” I would suffer the same fate as the person the creature was dragging, I was told, if I ever behaved badly.

A diorama from Haw Par Villa’s Ten Courts of Hell that scarred me as a child. Photo: Koh Ewe

That was my first excursion to the Ten Courts of Hell, a tunnel of chilling dioramas found in Singapore’s Haw Par Villa featuring Taoist and Buddhist interpretations of netherworldly punishments.

Topless sinners bludgeoned by demons, chopped up body parts, and people sizzling in oil woks terrorized a whole generation of Singaporean kids in the 70s and 80s. When these kids grew up to be parents (like mine), they unleashed the same horror upon their children with well-intentioned family trips to catch a glimpse of hell and impart some moral lessons along the way.

What appears to be an involuntary dental procedure. Photo: Koh Ewe

A couple of weeks ago, I decided it was finally time to revisit the scenes from my childhood nightmares, about 20 years after my first trip. How bad could it be? I thought upon my arrival.

I revisited Haw Par Villa as an adult to confront my childhood fears. Collage: VICE / Images: Koh Ewe

I was nonchalant until I saw creepy pandas near the entrance, peeking from a cave. The more I stared into their soul-piercing eyes, the more I understood why Haw Par Villa has kept its stronghold in urban legends—an especially popular one claims that the sculptures come to life at night.

Nothing like a family of soul-piercing pandas to welcome you to a theme park featuring scenes from hell. Collage: VICE / Images: Koh Ewe

Opened in 1937 by Burmese Chinese tycoon Aw Boon Haw, Haw Par Villa was meant to be a dream house for his brother Aw Boon Par. For several years the villa served as the residence of the Aw family (also known for producing the iconic medicinal ointment Tiger Balm), until World War II saw them fleeing Singapore. The land, including statues and gardens that were later donated by the Aws, now belongs to the state.

The entrance of Haw Par Villa. Photo: Koh Ewe

In its 84-year history, the land served as a family villa, a vantage point for Japanese troops during the war, and a hotspot for public vandals. In the ‘90s, it was even repurposed into a largely unsuccessful theme park with rides that were ultimately shuttered in 2001.

But the trippy sculptures and dioramas (now over 1,000) remain icons of the bizarre attraction. The park continues to host a small but steady stream of nostalgia-seeking seniors, daredevils intrigued by the urban legends, and artsy types embarking on folklore-themed photoshoots. Today, the park is home to the newly opened Hell’s Museum, which introduces traditions surrounding death and beliefs about the afterlife with a focus on local Chinese rituals.

This model of a 1980s Chinese grave is an exhibit at the Hell’s Museum, which showcases rituals for the dead and explores multicultural beliefs about the afterlife. Photo: Koh Ewe

The Ten Courts of Hell, the infamous tunnel of hellish torture, is now part of the Hell’s Museum exhibition.

According to Chinese mythology, which takes influence from Buddhism, people attend afterlife courts when they die. In these courts, each overseen by a king, the dead are sentenced to extremely brutal punishments for their mortal sins.

These sinners are then tortured repeatedly in the 18 Levels of Hell (another well-known concept in Chinese folklore) until they are sent for reincarnation. The amount of time one spends in hell depends on the gravity of their sins.

Attending court in the afterlife. Photo: Koh Ewe

Impaled by a demon with a long fork, a man dangles upside down above raging flames. Photo: Koh Ewe

For example, those who neglected the old and the young would be crushed by a boulder. Meanwhile, the punishment for sins like robbery, murder, and rape is having one’s head and arms chopped off.

In the afterlife, the punishment for sins like robbery, murder, and rape is having one’s head and arms chopped off. Photo: Koh Ewe

The sins also get strangely specific: Plotting the death of someone to steal his money, or charging an unreasonably high interest rate for loans, will get you thrown onto a hill of knives.

Being a loan shark gets you thrown onto a hill of knives. Photo: Koh Ewe

As it turns out, the fascination with theme parks of uncensored moral teachings is a common thread among Asian cultures. From a hell garden in Thailand to a Buddhist hell water park in South Korea, sculptures depicting what awaits sinners in the afterlife are presumably meant to scare parkgoers into a life of virtue.

Emerging from the hellish tunnel of negative reinforcement, Haw Par Villa also features sculptures that embody positive values, however graphic they may be. In an ancient Chinese tale meant to illustrate the pinnacle of filial piety, a woman breastfeeds her ailing mother-in-law every day because the latter doesn’t have any teeth and can’t chew her food. This story is depicted in a vivid sculptural representation that is disturbing without context.

This scene tells the ancient story of a woman who breastfeeds her mother-in-law every day out of filial piety. Photo: Koh Ewe

Even with the most intense sculptures out of the way, walking around the rest of the park was still not exactly a walk in the park. Every corner of the sprawling villa features surreal sculptures that gave me the creeps even in broad daylight.

Haunting mermaids frolicking in the sun. Photo: Koh Ewe

Another inexplicable sculpture—a visual representation for the days when you feel extra crabby. Photo: Koh Ewe

The living residents of Haw Par Villa are just as hair-raising. I came across several algae-clogged ponds where terrapins languished in the sweltering sunlight—a rather pitiful sight. Though I have to admit, the mossy green waters really intensified the forsaken glamor of the place.

Terrapins reside in algae-clogged ponds around the villa. Photo: Koh Ewe

Exploring Haw Par Villa is seldom the top choice of recreation in Singapore, where plenty of glitzy activities compete for the attention of both locals and tourists. Plus, for many like me who were traumatized there as a kid, the sculptures harken back to early childhood nightmares that we have since tried to repress and forget.

But as we grapple with rapid changes to our cultural heritage, it’s nice to see Singaporeans still appreciating the theme park as an important piece of local history.

Follow Koh Ewe on Instagram.