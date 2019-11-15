Hawaiian BBQ Beef Skewer Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 4 hours and 30 minutes (4 hours marinating time)
Ingredients
1 pound|454 grams flank or skirt steak, thinly sliced crosswise into strips
2 cups|415 grams granulated sugar
2 cups|500 ml shoyu
½ cup|125 ml mirin
6 scallions, green parts thinly sliced and reserved for garnish; white parts bruised
4 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed
1 (2-inch) piece ginger, smashed
bamboo skewers, soaked in water for at least 30 minutes
Directions
- In a large bowl, whisk the sugar, shoyu, mirin, the white parts of the scallion, the garlic, and ginger together in a large bowl. Remove 1 cup|237 ml of marinade and place in a small saucepan. Add the beef to the remaining marinade, cover, and refrigerate for 4 hours.
- Bring the saucepan to a boil and simmer for 3 minutes, then remove from the heat and set aside.
- Thread the beef onto the skewers and set aside.
- Light a grill. Cook the beef, flipping once, until charred all over, about 4 minutes. Brush the beef with the reserved sauce and transfer to a serving platter. Garnish with the scallion greens and serve.
