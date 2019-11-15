Hawaiian BBQ Beef Skewer Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 4 hours and 30 minutes (4 hours marinating time)

Ingredients

1 pound|454 grams flank or skirt steak, thinly sliced crosswise into strips

2 cups|415 grams granulated sugar

2 cups|500 ml shoyu

½ cup|125 ml mirin

6 scallions, green parts thinly sliced and reserved for garnish; white parts bruised

4 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed

1 (2-inch) piece ginger, smashed

bamboo skewers, soaked in water for at least 30 minutes

Directions

In a large bowl, whisk the sugar, shoyu, mirin, the white parts of the scallion, the garlic, and ginger together in a large bowl. Remove 1 cup|237 ml of marinade and place in a small saucepan. Add the beef to the remaining marinade, cover, and refrigerate for 4 hours. Bring the saucepan to a boil and simmer for 3 minutes, then remove from the heat and set aside. Thread the beef onto the skewers and set aside. Light a grill. Cook the beef, flipping once, until charred all over, about 4 minutes. Brush the beef with the reserved sauce and transfer to a serving platter. Garnish with the scallion greens and serve.

