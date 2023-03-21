Aesthetically Pleasing Boxing Gloves Have Become My Entire Personality

The internet really is a weird and wonderful place—one where no question is too “out there” and every fantasy writer has an audience. Let’s start at the beginning: I was recently trying to figure out if there really was a Celebrity Boxing show during the late 90s and early 2000s (which included Tara Reid as a competitor) or if I had experienced some sort of fever dream. It turns out that both could be true at the same time.

In reality, this all ties into how I decided I would become a hot chick who boxes in her spare time to have something interesting to talk about on dates (plus, for the accessories—boxing gloves are cute). It’s all thanks to the internet, and more specifically to this niche female celebrity boxing association fan fiction. If that doesn’t make you wanna go grab your double-ended dildo and boxing gloves right now, then, to each their own—I guess you’re not into 90s starlets titty-boxing it out ‘till the K-O. Different strokes for different folks.

Anyway, now that I’ve discovered a new kink and fitness journey, I need to look the part, and nailing the gloves is key. I really don’t want to look like a noob rolling up to some trendy lower Manhattan boxing gym wearing plastic boxing gloves from Amazon; I want to look like I could take Joey Swoll out if he even dared look at me (like this queen). After a little more internet sleuthing, I stumbled upon Hayabusa, which sells uniquely aesthetic boxing gloves in a variety of colors and patterns, including yes, even gloves with Marvel-themed designs.

Personally, I will be basing the entirety of my new personality and new boxing wardrobe around these gorgeous chocolate brown T3 Kanpeki Boxing Gloves. In addition to not effing with my aesthetic vision, they’re also “equipped with a patented dual-strap closure system, world-renowned splinted wrist support, and advanced knuckle protection,” according to the brand. This support applies across all of Hayabusa’s T3 series gloves, whether you’re into the aforementioned Kanpeki version, or the original T3 model. This also means that while I have Hayabusa’s gloves on, I don’t have to worry about breaking a nail, a finger, or my dignity.

If you’ve always secretly wanted to be a boxer (or feel like you need to take up boxing after finishing your fourth screening of Creed III), don’t worry—Hayabusa makes lace-up gloves with the same unrivaled support and protection, with the added bonus of being able to method-act your post-workout cooldown. You still could be a contender—even if it’s just Rocky cosplay—you just need the right gloves.

Hayabusa’s boxing gloves are available at Hayabusa.

