Hayley Williams Addresses Concerns About Paramore Streaming in Israel After Joining ‘No Music For Genocide’

Hayley Williams has addressed fans’ concerns about Paramore’s music being available to stream in Israel. The issues came after they joined the No Music For Genocide campaign. More than 400 artists have joined the boycott, which blocks their music from streaming platforms in Israel in protest of the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian Conflict.

Paramore and Williams as a solo artist joined the boycott around September 24, which geo-blocked their music from streaming platforms. The campaign describes its focus as protest against “the genocide in Gaza; ethnic cleansing of the Occupied West Bank; apartheid within Israel; and political repression of Pro-Palestine efforts wherever we live.”

The band did not publicly comment on their inclusion in the campaign at the time. But, their names were added to the growing list of artists. However, recently fans learned that Paramore’s music was still streaming in Israel.

One fan posted their complaints on Twitter, writing, “A public statement exclusive to Instagram Stories would’ve already gone a long way, even just to state your inability to answer this request directly but that you’ve demanded Atlantic do so anyway. Your influence is unarguably immense and when you call yourself a political band, the least you could do is be political when it matters most. Today you missed that chance.”

🚨 Na semana passada, os álbuns do Paramore e de Hayley Williams foram bloqueados das plataformas de streaming de Israel, como parte da campanha 'No Music For Genocide', em apoio à Palestina.



Pouco tempo depois, os álbuns foram readicionados às plataformas de Israel pela antiga… https://t.co/umo2GdbQWm pic.twitter.com/KSEXxVSwge — Paramore Brasil (@paramorebrasil) September 29, 2025

In response to the fan’s concerns, Hayley Williams took to Instagram Stories to address the issue. According to her post, Paramore was holding off on making a statement. Instead of sharing the news too early, they waited for confirmation of geo-blocking.

“Been waiting confirmation that all of the Atlantic albums are taken down and actively participating in the [No Music For Genocide] initiative,” she wrote. “Speaking prematurely could only cause more confusion. I don’t know why those albums were made available again after being successfully geoblocked.”

She continued, “I have wondered whether those records are even able to be a part of this boycott but my team have been relentless in trying to help get it done. Lastly, I can only be a mouthpiece for myself right now but hopefully Paramore albums are/will remain taken down because it is my believe that boycotts work and I do think as many artists as possible should try and participate in this initiative.”

Williams then shared her love with fans in closing. Overall, the consensus seems to be that Williams isn’t yet sure why the albums are still available despite being blocked. Still, she commended fans on speaking up against genocide, even if it means questioning their favorite band.

Hundreds of artists and labels have joined the No Music For Genocide campaign. These include Massive Attack, Fontaines D.C., Amyl & The Sniffers, Rina Sawayama, Kneecap, Primal Scream, Japanese Breakfast, Yaeji, and many more. The full list of supporters is on the campaign’s website.

Photo by Xavi Torrent/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management