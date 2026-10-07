Hayley Williams Tells Her Fans to Go Support Smaller Artists: ‘We Are All That We F**king Have’

Artists in the music industry make less money than they ever have. Back in the 90s, they could make plenty of money strictly from their album sales and tours. Selling out was still a real concept. Nowadays, it’s impossible to avoid trying to put your music up for ad revenue. If you aren’t trying to get your songs in a commercial, you aren’t trying to succeed.

So where does that leave independent artists and local bands? What happens when they don’t have the machine in their corner? Hayley Williams argued that it’s important now more than ever to go support your favorite artists personally. During a recent concert, she took an aside and urged fans to go to smaller shows than her own. Not only will it help the artist, but it will ensure you don’t end up insular and getting warped by the toxicity of the internet.

Videos by VICE

“If I could tell you anything: go to smaller shows than this, go to little shows at independent venues. Find your people, find your favorite music, and support that. We are all that we f**king have,” Williams stressed.

Hayley Williams Tells Her Fans to Support Local Shows and Connect with The Community

The Paramore singer has been especially vocal lately, dishing out her fair share of political commentary at shows. For instance, at another show performing “Ice in My OJ”, she screamed “f**k ICE” and “free motherf**king Palestine.”

Afterward, a DHS spokesperson scoffed at her stance and told Fox News that Hayley Williams should be grateful for her country. “America is grateful all the time for our federal law enforcement officers who keep us safe,” they shared. “We suggest Ms. Williams to thank them for their service, not belittle their sacrifice.”

Hayley Williams retorted with a scathing response on her Instagram story (captured by Billboard). “And may I suggest all Nazi b****es suck on my fat d**k,” Williams wrote.

Regarding her solidarity with Palestine, the “Ain’t It Fun” crooner made it clear that she was working with Atlantic Records to geo-block Paramore records from streaming in Israel as part of the No Music For Genocide initiative.

“I have wondered whether those records are even able to be a part of this boycott, but my team have been relentless in trying to help get it done. Lastly, I can only be a mouthpiece for myself right now, but hopefully Paramore albums are/will remain taken down,” Hayley Williams wrote. “Because it is my believe that boycotts work and I do think as many artists as possible should try and participate in this initiative.”

Photo by Valerie Terranova/Getty Images