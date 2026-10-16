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Hazbin Hotel Fortnite Release Date and All Skins Revealed

Hazbin Hotel comes to Fortnite on October 16. Here are the release times, Charlie, Alastor, and Vaggie skins, and estimated bundle prices.

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The Hazbin Hotel Fortnite release date is here, with Charlie Morningstar, Alastor, and Vagatha joining the battle royale for Fortnitemares 2026. Here is when Hazbin Hotel comes to Fortnite, including regional release times, all three skins, and estimated cosmetic prices.

When Does Hazbin Hotel Come to Fortnite?

Hazbin Hotel Fortnite Release Date
Screenshot: Epic Games

Hazbin Hotel comes to Fortnite today, Friday, October 16, 2026, at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. The Fortnitemares 2026 collab will feature three skins, and be sold in a bundle in the Fortnite item shop.

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However, depending on your time zone, the Hazbin Hotel Fortnite skins will arrive on October 17 instead. To make it easier to track, here is when the crossover goes live across different regions:

Hazbin Hotel Fortnite Release Times

Region / Time ZoneRelease TimeDate
Pacific Time (PT)5:00 PMOctober 16
Eastern Time (ET)8:00 PMOctober 16
UTC12:00 AMOctober 17
United Kingdom (BST)1:00 AMOctober 17
Central Europe (CEST)2:00 AMOctober 17
India (IST)5:30 AMOctober 17
Japan (JST)9:00 AMOctober 17
Australia — Sydney (AEDT)11:00 AMOctober 17
New Zealand (NZDT)1:00 PMOctober 17

All Hazbin Hotel Fortnite Skins Revealed

Hazbin Hotel Fortnite Artwork
Screenshot: Epic Games

The Hazbin Hotel Fortnite collab features Charlie Morningstar, Alastor, and Vaggi. If you’ve been waiting to bring your favorite character from the animated series into the battle royale, you’ll have three outfits to choose from.

For a closer look, we’ve included HD images of each skin below so you can see how they look in-game:

Charlie Morningstar Outfit

Charlie Morningstar Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Alastor Outfit

Alastor Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Vaggi Outfit

Vaggi Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Hazbin Hotel Fortnite Bundle Price and Cosmetic Items

Hazbin Hotel Fortnite Bundle Items
Screenshot: Epic Games, FireMonkey

Thanks to dataminers, we also have a pretty good idea of the cosmetics coming with the Hazbin Hotel Fortnite crossover. On top of the three character skins, the collection includes Back Blings, Pickaxes, Kicks, two instruments, and two Jam Tracks.

Here is the cosmetic list and our estimated individual prices:

CosmeticItem typeEstimated price
Charlie MorningstarOutfit1,500 V-Bucks
KeekeeBack Bling300 V-Bucks
Morningstar’s MicBack Bling / Pickaxe600 V-Bucks
Charlie’s TridentPickaxe800 V-Bucks
AlastorOutfit1,500 V-Bucks
Alastor’s IvoriesBack Bling / Pickaxe600 V-Bucks
Alastor’s RadioBack Bling300 V-Bucks
Alastor’s StaffPickaxe800 V-Bucks
VagathaOutfit1,500 V-Bucks
Vagatha’s WingsBack Bling300 V-Bucks
Vagatha’s SpearPickaxe800 V-Bucks
A Happy DayEmote500 V-Bucks
Alastor’s SchemeEmote500 V-Bucks
Happy Day In HellJam Track500 V-Bucks
Hell’s Greatest DadJam Track500 V-Bucks
Hazbin GrinWrap500 V-Bucks
Alastor OriginalsKicks1,000 V-Bucks

We estimate that the Hazbin Hotel Fortnite bundle could cost around 6,000 V-Bucks, although that is speculation based on previous Item Shop bundles. The final price will depend on which cosmetics are included and the discount applied.

Players may also be able to purchase the outfits separately if they only want one character. We’ll update this guide with the confirmed prices and purchase options once the crossover goes live.

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