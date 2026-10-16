Hazbin Hotel Fortnite Release Date and All Skins Revealed

The Hazbin Hotel Fortnite release date is here, with Charlie Morningstar, Alastor, and Vagatha joining the battle royale for Fortnitemares 2026. Here is when Hazbin Hotel comes to Fortnite, including regional release times, all three skins, and estimated cosmetic prices.
When Does Hazbin Hotel Come to Fortnite?
Hazbin Hotel comes to Fortnite today, Friday, October 16, 2026, at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. The Fortnitemares 2026 collab will feature three skins, and be sold in a bundle in the Fortnite item shop.
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However, depending on your time zone, the Hazbin Hotel Fortnite skins will arrive on October 17 instead. To make it easier to track, here is when the crossover goes live across different regions:
Hazbin Hotel Fortnite Release Times
|Region / Time Zone
|Release Time
|Date
|Pacific Time (PT)
|5:00 PM
|October 16
|Eastern Time (ET)
|8:00 PM
|October 16
|UTC
|12:00 AM
|October 17
|United Kingdom (BST)
|1:00 AM
|October 17
|Central Europe (CEST)
|2:00 AM
|October 17
|India (IST)
|5:30 AM
|October 17
|Japan (JST)
|9:00 AM
|October 17
|Australia — Sydney (AEDT)
|11:00 AM
|October 17
|New Zealand (NZDT)
|1:00 PM
|October 17
All Hazbin Hotel Fortnite Skins Revealed
The Hazbin Hotel Fortnite collab features Charlie Morningstar, Alastor, and Vaggi. If you’ve been waiting to bring your favorite character from the animated series into the battle royale, you’ll have three outfits to choose from.
For a closer look, we’ve included HD images of each skin below so you can see how they look in-game:
Charlie Morningstar Outfit
Alastor Outfit
Vaggi Outfit
Hazbin Hotel Fortnite Bundle Price and Cosmetic Items
Thanks to dataminers, we also have a pretty good idea of the cosmetics coming with the Hazbin Hotel Fortnite crossover. On top of the three character skins, the collection includes Back Blings, Pickaxes, Kicks, two instruments, and two Jam Tracks.
Here is the cosmetic list and our estimated individual prices:
|Cosmetic
|Item type
|Estimated price
|Charlie Morningstar
|Outfit
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Keekee
|Back Bling
|300 V-Bucks
|Morningstar’s Mic
|Back Bling / Pickaxe
|600 V-Bucks
|Charlie’s Trident
|Pickaxe
|800 V-Bucks
|Alastor
|Outfit
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Alastor’s Ivories
|Back Bling / Pickaxe
|600 V-Bucks
|Alastor’s Radio
|Back Bling
|300 V-Bucks
|Alastor’s Staff
|Pickaxe
|800 V-Bucks
|Vagatha
|Outfit
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Vagatha’s Wings
|Back Bling
|300 V-Bucks
|Vagatha’s Spear
|Pickaxe
|800 V-Bucks
|A Happy Day
|Emote
|500 V-Bucks
|Alastor’s Scheme
|Emote
|500 V-Bucks
|Happy Day In Hell
|Jam Track
|500 V-Bucks
|Hell’s Greatest Dad
|Jam Track
|500 V-Bucks
|Hazbin Grin
|Wrap
|500 V-Bucks
|Alastor Originals
|Kicks
|1,000 V-Bucks
We estimate that the Hazbin Hotel Fortnite bundle could cost around 6,000 V-Bucks, although that is speculation based on previous Item Shop bundles. The final price will depend on which cosmetics are included and the discount applied.
Players may also be able to purchase the outfits separately if they only want one character. We’ll update this guide with the confirmed prices and purchase options once the crossover goes live.