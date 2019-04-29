Hazelnut and Pretzel CBD Cookie Recipe

Makes 20
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
2 ½ cups|390 grams all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
16 tablespoons|225 grams|2 sticks unsalted butter, at room temperature
200 mg CBD oil
1 ½ cups|320 grams light brown sugar
½ cup|100 grams granulated sugar
1 tablespoon|10 grams vanilla extract
2 large eggs
½ cup|150 grams hazelnut spread
12 ounces|300 grams semisweet chocolate chips
2 handfuls pretzels
flaky sea salt, to finish
Directions
- Heat the oven to 350°F. In a medium bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder, and baking soda and set aside.
- In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter until fluffy. Add the CBD oil and beat 1 to 2 minutes more, then add the sugars. Beat until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes, then add in the vanilla and eggs. Mix to combine, then add in the dry ingredients. Mix until just combined, then stir in the chocolate chips and hazelnut spread, taking care not to overmix. Stir in the pretzels until very lightly crushed.
- Divide the dough into 20 equal-sized balls and place on parchment paper-lined baking sheets. Bake until just set, about 15 minutes. Sprinkle with salt when they are fresh out of the oven. Cool slightly before eating.
