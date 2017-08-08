HBO Hackers Demand Ransom After Leaking ‘GoT’ Stars’ Phone Numbers

The hackers responsible for last week’s leak of HBO show treatments, scripts, and upcoming episodes released another cache of stolen data Monday, along with a ransom note asking for a multimillion-dollar payout to end the leaks, the Guardian reports.

The latest leak includes Game of Thrones scripts from the new season, internal documents labeled “Confidential,” and a month of emails from an HBO executive. One document allegedly includes HBO CEO Richard Plepler’s contact list, and another seems to be a Game of Thrones cast list with emails and phone numbers for Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, and other GoT stars. The hackers say they have a total of 1.5 terabytes of stolen material.

They’ve also dropped a video along with the latest release, spelling out their extortion demands. The video is reportedly addressed to Plepler and asks for “our six-month salary in bitcoin,” since that is allegedly how long it took to hack HBO’s system. The actual ransom amount was not made public, but the video implies that the sum is in the millions.

“HBO spends 12 million for Market Research and five million for GOT7 advertisements,” it reads. “So consider us another budget for your advertisements!”

In a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, an HBO spokesperson addressed the new leaks, basically saying that they knew it was coming, they’re working on it, and they don’t expect a full Sony-style email meltdown in the near future.

“HBO believed that further leaks might emerge from this cyber incident when we confirmed it last week,” the spokesperson wrote. “As we said, the forensic review is ongoing. While it has been reported that a number of emails have been made public, the review to date has not given us a reason to believe that our e-mail system as a whole has been compromised.”