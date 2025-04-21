HBO Max Knocks a Heavy Chunk Off Its Annual Sub Prices

Wasn’t streaming television supposed to free us from the high prices of cable and satellite subscriptions? Of course, they’d all skyrocket in price over the years, to the point where now slightly more than half of American households subscribe to four or more streaming services concurrently.

It’s all too rich for my blood. I tend to subscribe to a couple, and then when I’m done with a few shows on each, I cancel or pause them so that I can subscribe to another couple of services.

So as much as I enjoy HBO Max, I’ve yet to see White Lotus‘ third season and The Last of Us‘ second season because it’s just not in my rotation currently. If you’ve likewise fallen off the Max wagon and want to jump back on, whether you’re a first-time subscriber or a returning customer, Max is offering a $30-off deal. But there’s a high level of commitment required.

This HBO Max Deal is not for commitment-phobes

The discount only works for the annual plan, so you’ve got to be sure you want a full year of Max to make it worthwhile. I watch a lot of movies, and Max is one of my favorite channels. There are tons of old classics on there that I can’t find on any other streaming networks. You could certainly get a year’s worth of viewing out of it, although it might not be your style if you jump around from streaming sub to streaming sub.

Basic With Ads lets you stream on two devices simultaneously at up to 1080p resolution and costs $80 per year, and is only $20 off the normal rate. Standard, which nixes the advertisements and gives you 30 downloads for offline viewing each month, raises the price to $140 per year. That’s where you’ll get the full $30 off.

And then Premium opens up streaming in 4K quality on four devices simultaneously (only two for sports, womp womp), plus Dolby Atmos audio support for your fancy sound system. You can also download 100 TV episodes or movies each month, because you’ll want to get your money’s worth, right? Premium is also $30 off and will run you $170 for the full year.

Max is still eager to sell you a monthly subscription to any of its three plans, but it won’t discount them beyond their usual $10, $17, and $21 per month rates, respectively.

The point at which you begin to save with the yearly plans is in the ninth month. By that point in the year, you’ll be saving money with the annual plans compared to if you just subscribed for nine months on any of the monthly plans.

You can check out the full list of TV shows and movies on Max here, if it helps you decide whether it can hold your interest for at least nine months.