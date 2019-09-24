Everything Is Better Set to the ‘Succession’ Theme Song

Since August, Sunday nights have been best saved for watching season two of HBO’s Succession, one of the year’s most exciting shows. If you’re not familiar, it’s what your most unhinged Twitter followers are talking about when they post contextless things like, “classic Cousin Greg,” anything about “Shiv Roy,” or arguing whether or not “Kendall” is hot (probably not referring to the Jenner).

But the real star of the series is Nicholas Britell’s incredible theme song. The Moonlight, VICE, and If Beale Street Could Talk composer made an endlessly listenable but eerie 90-second piano jam that mixes hip-hop beats with disorienting blasts of noise, strings, and electronics. Besides “Misbehavin’” from The Righteous Gemstones, it’s probably the most iconic musical moment on television in 2019. It also fits astoundingly well as a soundtrack to pretty much any pop culture artifact.

Yes, set the Emmy-winning Succession theme to anything, and it works. Below are several examples that vary from obvious (the Armie Hammer dance scene in Call Me By Your Name) to bizarre and hilarious (that meme of the raving cybergoths).

I put the Succession music under scenes from Billy Madison and… pic.twitter.com/wAsy8uDDgj — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) September 24, 2019

https://twitter.com/MarcSnetiker/status/1166059896950779904?s=20

When the 'Succession' theme song hits pic.twitter.com/6fbQiG6uEs — The Watch (@thewatchpod) August 12, 2019

https://twitter.com/ksteeno/status/1160766162226962433?s=20

Whenever that 'Succession' theme song comes on… pic.twitter.com/9DPHFv41eJ — Jeff D. Lowe (@JeffDLowe) September 13, 2019

https://twitter.com/PeterKelly25/status/1160651548969467904?s=20