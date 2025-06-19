He Just Like Me FRFR – ‘The Old One’ Has Players Controlling a Wizard With Bad Knees Who Can’t Jump

There’s something hilarious about a platformer that doesn’t let you jump because of your bad knees. The Old One, a game all about a Wizard with terrible knees, has had me thinking about this premise for a minute now. Sure, he’s got the power of teleportation on his side, but that has to be exhausting. I know what you’re thinking: fighting cosmic horrors has to be the hardest thing in the world. Counterpoint: Have you tried getting around when your knees are hurting? Even the idea of teleportation has to take a toll on our poor hero, but at least it’s better than trying to fight Eldritch-esque horrors in a power scooter. Maybe that’s an unlockable item in the Kickstarter campaign?

Screenshot: Creative Waste Studio

Imagine Having To Fight Against Horrors Beyond Your Comprehension While Your Knees Ache. That’s the Point of ‘The Old One’

The idea is so silly that it sounds amazing. As an old Wizard, your aching bones deserve a break. But of course, right before you can finally settle down after a lifetime of casting spells and doing good, all Hell breaks loose. Creatures from your wildest nightmares have taken over the world, and it’s up to you to try and save it. But you need to do all of this with a limited moveset, as your knees don’t have the give they used to. The Old One is billed as a horror action-platformer, but the whole premise is so comedic that I’m fully invested and drawn in.

Outside of the fact that this wizard’s knees are giving up on him, there are plenty of other facts about The Old One that make it immediately stand out to me. While it’s bathed in glorious retro pixel art, it’s fully voice-acted, and incredibly well done on that aspect. It’s charming and wholly unique, as I’ve never played a platformer where I couldn’t jump before.

Developed by Creative Waste Studio, The Old One is a solo-developed project. After working as a graphic designer for over a decade, this solo developer wanted to make something he would enjoy. It also seems like The Old One resonated with many others, myself included, because of its unique premise. That, and there’s a playable demo available on Steam that I strongly suggest checking out. For a debut game, The Old One is incredibly polished and funny. Sure, I’m only in my 30s. But this wizard and I share far more in common than I’d like to admit.