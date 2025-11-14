He Might Be a Successful Rapper, but Wale Still Hopes His Mom Approves of His Career Choice

All our parents want is for us to be successful. That idea of success can mean a lot of things to a lot of people. But to our moms and dads out there, it usually just revolves around decent money and job security. Find a worthwhile career, earn a stable income, maybe find that special someone, and be happy. Obviously, doing this is easier said than done. Sometimes, it just doesn’t work out that way, even when you’re a successful artist like Wale.

Thankfully, the DC rapper has learned to take the ups and downs in stride. He’s even comfortable enough to joke and share that it’s still a point of discussion between himself and his mom. Recently, he posted a screenshot of a text with his mom on X. Despite not taking the secure, familiar route that nets him plenty of money, Wale still hopes that she can be proud of her baby boy. “Mommy my album just released. This is my 8th one! I’m still not a doctor or lawyer or engineer but hope I did ok. I love you,” he writes.

Wale Jokingly Texts Mom for Approval for Latest Album

Naturally, there are a number of detractors swarming his replies, even on something so wholesome and inoffensive. In typical Folarin fashion, he entertains trolls and haters as much (sometimes even more) than his actual fans. One person calls him corny, while another tells him to “stop begging for likes.” Thankfully, Wale doesn’t seem all that hurt about any of it, jokingly referencing Oliver Twist in how he’s posting for likes.

Regardless of how people feel about his album, it clearly seemed like a labor of love above all else. When speaking to Billboard ahead of the album, he talked about how important it was for him to get the swirling thoughts off his chest. “One of the underlying things is how heavy everything is in the world around me, my personal life, and the industry,” Wale told the publication. “I carried all of that with me and got it out of my system through this project.”

Additionally, he’s just happy that, in a disorienting music industry, he still has a loyal fan base that loves his music and believes in him. “It’s always been hard to keep people’s attention. That’s why my first album is called Attention Deficit. It’s become increasingly harder in this day and age, where fans are rewiring themselves to only like what the algorithm tells them to like. It’s an uphill battle, so it’s a blessing to be in the conversation still,” Wale says.