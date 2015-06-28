Head of Burundi’s Parliament Reportedly Flees to Belgium, Slams President Over Upcoming Elections

The head of Burundi’s Parliament has reportedly fled the country amid increasing violence, and denounced President Pierre Nkurunziza’s pursuit of an “illegal” third term in office.

Parliamentary elections will be held Monday in Burundi, and the presidential vote is currently set for July 15. Thousands have protested Nkurunziza’s bid for re-election, decrying the move as unconstitutional.

Parliamentary leader Pie Ntavyohanyuma is now said to be in Belgium with no immediate plans to return home to Burundi. In an interview from Brussels with news channel France 24, Ntavyohanyuma said he left because of “the difficulties in my country” caused by Nkrunziza’s “illegal third mandate.”

“On the eve of the election… I would like to say to [Nkurunziza] that the mandate he wants to have is illegal,” Ntavyohanyuma said, according to AFP. “I would like to say to him that forcing through the election is senseless.”

He called for a “positive U-turn” by Nkurunziza, which he said would entail organizing “inclusive elections” to allow the tens of thousands of others who have fled the country in recent weeks to vote.

On Thursday, Burundi’s second Vice President Gervais Rufyikiri also fled the country to Belgium citing fears for his life.

Nkurunziza took office after being appointed by parliament at the end of the country’s decade-long civil war in 2005. Burundi’s constitution limits presidents to two terms in office, but Nkurunziza and his supporters have argued that that he because was appointed the first time around, he could legally seek another term by election.

Widespread protests followed Nkurunziza’s decision to run again, and the government has repeatedly attempted to ban the demonstrations and crack down on dissent. At least 77 people have died during the unrest, and more than 500 have been wounded. More than 90,000 people have fled to neighboring countries, with many reportedly attempting to escape violence inflicted by the Imbonerakure, a pro-Nkurunziza militia.

At least two people were killed Saturday night and early Sunday morning in attacks that witnesses reported were carried out by Burundian police, according to the Associated Press. Witnesses in the Jabe neighborhood of Burundi’s capital Bujumbura described intense gunfire Saturday night in an apparent police crackdown on areas seen as hosting anti-government protesters. One witness blamed police for a grenade attack that killed his brother, saying the assault left his sibling’s face “completely shredded.”

The presidential election was already postponed once following earlier protests, but Nkurunziza has not backed down from running. Opposition leaders have announced plans for a boycott.

“All the opposition have unanimously decided to boycott the elections,” Charles Nditije, a key opposition leader, said in a letter signed by all the country’s opposition groups to the election commission, according to AFP.

United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon has asked for the elections to be pushed back once again. In a statement, Ban called for Burundian leaders to “postpone the elections further in order to create a conducive environment for inclusive, peaceful and transparent elections.”

Burundi’s UN ambassador Albert Shingiro said Friday, however, that the elections will go ahead as planned. He blamed a “radical minority” for seeking postponements, and claimed that 95 percent of the country wants to vote.

“The government simply cannot accept to tumble head first into an institutional vacuum, into a chasm,” Shingiro said. “We’re going to move forward to elections on Monday.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.