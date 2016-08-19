Head of Olympic Council of Ireland Sent to Rio Maximum Security Prison for Illegal Ticket Sales

BREAKING: Pat Hickey’s appeal appeal for bail denied by Brazilian judge and he has been taken to maximum security prison in Rio. #SSNHQ

— Sky Sports News HQ (@SkySportsNewsHQ) August 19, 2016

Within the past three days, 71-year-old Olympic Council of Ireland chief Pat Hickey saw his eminent post-Rio retirement devolve into a nightmare. First, the dramatic scene of his arrest in a dressing gown over an alleged illegal ticket sale scandal. Next, a trip to the hospital after he cited a heart condition, after which he was transported directly to the police station to complete his deposition. And now, Sky Sports News is reporting that he is being taken to a maximum security prison in Rio.

After his arrest, Hickey agreed to step aside temporarily from his duties with the Olympic Council of Ireland, but has not officially resigned. He continues to deny the allegations, which include charges of forming a cartel, facilitating an international touting ring, and ambush or illicit marketing. Police have tied Hickey’s actions to fellow Irishman Kevin James Mallon, an executive at British Sports hospitality firm THG, who was denied bail after being discovered with an estimated 700 tickets to high profile Olympics events in his possession.

The Republic of Ireland’s sports minister Shane Ross has indicated that there will be an independent inquiry into the allegations. Meanwhile, interim OCI president William O’Brien has said that the national organization will “defend ourselves to the hilt.” When asked if that also included defending Hickey, O’Brien responded, “Exactly, yes.”