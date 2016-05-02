Head of the Demon’s ‘Sathanas Trismegistos’ Is a Blackened Doom Journey into Lovecraftian Horror

Sweden’s Head of the Demon is super weird, super interesting, super dark doom that stands apart by dint of a ritualistic edge, black heavy metal influences, and an enduring obsession with Lovecraft. They’ve got that creepy, not-quite-human vibe that bands like Mortuary Drape and Negative Plane harness so effectively, but slow it all down to a staid pace—think a de-fuzzed but just as eerie Saturnalia Temple. Their new album, Sathanas Trismegistos, is already one of the strangest black metal-adjacent recordings I’ve heard this year, and it’s proving impossible to stop listening. It’s music that gets inside your head, just like the slithering horror of the band’s spiritual guide has done to generations of readers and acolytes.

The release date for this one is a bit elaborate, even in terms of multi-label, multinational releases. So: Sathanas Trismegistos is already out in Europe (as of April 30th, Walpurgisnacht) via Invictus Productions, while the North American version—handled by the Ajna Offensive—officially comes out May 20. So, basically, you can go buy it right now (and risk incurring gnarly shipping costs), or cultivate a little patience and snap it up more locally at the end of the month. Either way, you can try before you buy right here with our exclusive full stream.