Head Wound City Share Vicious New Video for “Born to Burn”

Earlier this year, our pals over at VICE Records put out an album from a supergroup called Head Wound City aimed at cracking skulls open. The band features Blood Brothers’ Jordan Blilie and Cody Votolato, Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner, and Justin Pearson and Gabe Serbian of The Locust. The record, aptly called A New Wave of Violence, is rambuctious and wild—a short, fierce punch in the gut that will make you jump on your desk and karate chop a coworker. Below, the band is sharing the video for one of the album’s best cuts, “Born to Burn.”

Oh, don’t be a dork and be sure to read our Noisey Next profile of Head Wound City.

Tour Dates:

7/29- Observatory North Park- San Diego, CA

7/30- Observatory- Santa Ana, CA

8/28- FYF Fest- Los Angeles, CA

9/17- Saint Vitus- Brooklyn, NY