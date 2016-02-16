Health and Safety Experts Say Bars Should Serve Tequila with Lemon and Salt

As anyone who has ever woken up on the bathroom floor wearing a comedy sombrero will know, much of what makes tequila fun has little to do with the spirit itself.

It stems from the tacos that preceded that first fateful round of shots (well, you needed to line your stomach), the obligatory Mariachi band soundtrack at whichever Tex-Mex joint you find yourself in, and most of all, the satisfaction of slamming down your conquered shot glass and sucking triumphantly on a lemon wedge.

Videos by VICE

Traditionally used to offset the sharp taste of tequila, licking a line of salt from your hand (or someone else’s, depending on how lit your girls’ Mexican night got), downing a shot, and ramming a lemon or lime slice in your mouth is a dangerously enjoyable drinking ritual.

This week saw a triumph for the tequila accompaniments when health and safety experts reiterated that despite the protests of some overly cautious bartenders, there is no law against serving tequila shots with lemon slices and salt.

As The Publican’s Morning Advertiser reports, the issue was debated by 14 members of the “Myth Busters Challenge Panel” held by British regulatory body Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to debunk inaccurate health and safety advice.

Discussing the case of a nightclub bar manager who refused to serve the spirit with its usual chasers because of safety fears, the panel concluded that no legislation prohibits the serving of tequila with salt and lemon.

READ MORE: How Batman Is Saving Your Glass of Tequila

In a statement, they said: “This looks like a case of quoting an easy excuse—possibly to cover up poor customer service.”

It seems that some bars are using misplaced—or completely made up—fears of drinkers injuring themselves with salt and citrus fruit as a way to get out of paying for extra lemon orders.

The HSE panel added: “The bar should simply serve the drink in the traditional way as requested and not misuse health and safety legislation in this way.”

You heard the experts. Arriba, arriba!