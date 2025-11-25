Health-Conscious Desserts to Try This Thanksgiving 

Thanksgiving is the only day of the year when it’s acceptable for you to eat until you pass out. While there’s nothing better than having a feast fit for a king on a day off, you don’t want your health to suffer the consequences afterwards, especially when it comes to desserts. Who wants to deal with their sugar spiking or feeling bloated in the days after Thanksgiving? Have no fear. With these scrumptious, healthier dessert options, you won’t have to sulk and miss out on the fun.

COTTAGE CHEESE PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

Pumpkin cheesecake is a favorite for those like me who eagerly await autumn to eat all the pumpkin spice sweets. But if you want a variation on the classic that isn’t packed with calories, opt for a cottage cheese base instead of cream cheese. It’s a simple switch-up that your gut will thank you for, without sacrificing flavor. The Pancake Princess has a recipe for it that has rave reviews and is very easy to make.

SKINNY APPLE TART

Besides pumpkins, apples are the other fruit stars of the season, so you can’t go wrong with an apple tart. This skinny version has fewer than 160 calories and tastes just as satisfying as a regular one. With only four ingredients, you don’t have to do much prep, and you’ll still wow your guests. Julie Blanner has an easy-to-follow recipe for it.

HEALTHIER PUMPKIN PIE

I love pumpkin pie and can’t imagine Thanksgiving without it. It has all of those seasonal spices that feel cozy and taste like heaven. While pumpkin pie typically calls for evaporated milk and tons of sugar, this take on the beloved holiday staple uses alternative dairy. It is sweetened with maple syrup instead of brown sugar. All The Healthy Things recently shared a great recipe that I’m excited to make.

LOW CALORIE PUMPKIN BANANA BREAD

I recently tried pumpkin banana bread, and it changed my life. As someone who can’t resist banana bread, here I had another sweet temptation that is somehow better than the classic. As someone who is pre-diabetic, I’m a fan of this low-calorie version that doesn’t use sugar; it’s sweetened with just bananas—and optional semi-sweet chocolate chips. You can find the recipe at Modern Minimalism.

SWEET POTATO MOUSSE

Sometimes, when you’ve already finished a big meal, your stomach can’t take a decadent dessert. The sweet potato mousse is a nice, light option that won’t make you feel sick afterwards. It’s easy to make and a smart option for when you have leftover sweet potatoes and don’t know what to do with them. Dani’s Cookings has a recipe for it, along with additional tips to maximize its flavor.