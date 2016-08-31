Listen to HEALTH’s Intensely Industrial New Track “Crusher”

The Adult Swim Singles Series is always worth checking out, but this year’s selection has been almost impossibly strong. Earl Sweatshirt’s “Balance,” Against Me!’s “Haunting, Haunted, Haunts,” Thelonious Martin and Joey Purp’s “Bomaye,” and Blanck Mass’s devastating “D7-D5” have all dropped over the last couple of months. There hasn’t been one single let-down yet.

No change today, either, with Los Angeles-based noise trio HEALTH bringing “Crusher” to the table. It starts out ominously—squelching bass in the background—but it quickly gives way to a powerfully industrial beat. Jake Duzsik’s vocals remain casually innocent while the song crashes around him.

