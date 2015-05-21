Hear a Knife Orchestra Play “Stayin’ Alive”

16 glistening knives (and one lone meat cleaver) spin and slice their way through a tinny rendition of the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive” in Neil Mendoza’s The Electric Knife Orchestra. As with the eccentric artist’s projection-mapped marble mazes and spying Android sculptures, Mendoza’s latest work features hacked, quotidian objects performing awesome feats through inexplicable means. Mounted on six, staggered white pedestals, six unique circuitry systems harness the harmonized kitchenware as DIY instruments, accompanied by bells, triangles, and even a fine-tuned electrical current. Together, Mendoza’s hacked slicers rework the 70s classic, transferring the spirit of disco into a cutting-edge creation.

Dance along to Mendoza’s The Electric Knife Orchestra, below:

Videos by VICE

The Electric Knife Orchestra Presents Stayin’ Alive from Neil Mendoza on Vimeo.

See more of Neil Mendoza’s work on his website.

