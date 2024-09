A photo posted by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on May 30, 2016 at 7:09am PDT



Bless the 6, right? Tonight’s episode of OVO Sound Radio gave tribute to both Drake’s 6 of Toronto, and the one and only Gucci Mane’s residence of Zone 6 in Atlanta. Both rappers came together on a new track, and it’s some of the hardest shit from either artist in a while. It’s kind of amazing how quick Gucci is banging these new tracks out (clearly he’s probably in the studio right now going for it), and we’re not complaining at all. Bless the 6.