Hear a New Song from The Cranberries’ Final Album with Dolores O’Riordan

The Cranberries have confirmed details of their final album with Dolores O’Riordan, who died one year ago today. The End, produced by Steven Street and demoed in 2017, is due out via BMG on April 26. The announcement comes alongside a new single, “All Over Now,” which you can listen to below.

In a statement posted to Facebook last Friday, the surviving members of the band wrote that they had planned to go into the studio with O’Riordan to complete the record in early 2018.

After Dolores’ devastating and unexpected passing in January 2018, we took some time out and put all plans on hold. As time passed, we began to think about how we might best honor our close friend and bandmate. This was a very painful process. We remembered how Dolores had been so energised by the prospect of making this record and getting back out on the road to play the songs live, and realised that the most meaningful thing to do was to finish the album we had started with her. We felt that this is what she would want. We spoke with Dolores’ family and they agreed.

It was a very emotional process for us. Knowing that we would never get to play these songs live made it even more difficult. There was also an overwhelming sense of finality knowing that this was the last time that we would be in the same studio together working on a Cranberries album.

Listen to “All Over Now” below.

