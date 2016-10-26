Hear a New Two-Song EP from the Flatliners

Photo by Mike Izzy

If you’re a fan of The Flatliners, chances are pretty good that at this moment, you’re packing for your trip down to Fest this weekend. You’ve got your Fest 10 beer koozie, your favorite vest carefully festooned with hilarious enamel pins (ha, it’s the Jawbreaker logo but with Rick and Morty!), and an empty suitcase for all the records you’re going to buy. Well, save some room in there because the band has a new EP.



Nerves, a two-song seven-inch sees the Toronto band picking up where they left off on 2015’s Division of Spoils—catchy and distinct right from frontman Chris Cresswell’s raspy primal scream that kicks off the opener, “Hang My Head.” The EP will be limited to 100 copies, available at Fest. Not going? You can listen to it below, and it will be available digitally from Dine Alone Records on October 28. Check out the Flatliners at the below dates.

Oct 26 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum (PRE-FEST)

Oct 29 (3:40PM-4:30PM) – Gainesville, FL – Bo Diddley Plaza (THE FEST)

Nov 16 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom (w/Bouncing Souls)

Nov 17 – Chicago, IL – Double Door (w/Bouncing Souls)

Nov 18 – Chicago, IL – Double Door (w/Bouncing Souls)

Nov 19 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall (w/Bouncing Souls)

Nov 20 – Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre (w/Bouncing Souls)

Dec 18 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall (STAY WARM FEST)