Hear American Football Gracefully Adapt Their Formula on New Track “Give Me The Gun”

A couple weeks back, American Football announced details of their first album since their self-titled debut in 1999. Again called American Football, the album’s out October 21. We got a glimpse into the album at the same time with its first single, “I’ve Been Lost for So Long,” a consummate American Football track with resonant, interlocking guitars backing Mike Kinsella’s gentle melodies.

Now they’ve returned with the second single off the album, “Give Me The Gun.” It’s a track that retains the band’s spirit while changing up the formula. Drummer Steve Lamos explained it to NPR: “Most [American Football] songs are built from Mike [Kinsella] and Steve [Holmes]’s interlocking guitar parts. This one, though, begins with a drum/bass figure and evolves from there. I love how Mike’s vocals use space and phrasing to complement the odd time stuff going on underneath — and I love even more how the vocal melody echoes through the guitar line in the bridge.”

Check it out below and read our oral history of American Football right here.

