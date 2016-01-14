Hear Carl Cox-Approved Producer Copy Paste Soul’s Slow-Burning New Track

Rising UK producer Copy Paste Soul is making his debut on one of Europe’s most well-known electronic music labels, Carl Cox and Jon Rundell’s Intec Digital, at the end of the month. His In Focus EP, out January 25, will feature two tracks of kinetic tech house, “In Focus” and “CTRL.”

Although Copy Paste Soul isn’t quite a household name in North America, he’s already garnered accolades from British artists and tastemakers including Annie Mac and Disclosure.

Premiering today, “CTRL” is a slow-burning dancefloor tune that builds on house rhythms, progressively adding layered sonic textures. Backed with sparse, sustained chords and chittering percussion, the track seamlessly moves from tension to release.



