Hear Charles Bradley’s “I Feel a Change,” the First Song from His Posthumous LP

Charles Bradley’s final album, Black Velvet, a collection of ten songs spanning the last decade of the soul singer’s career, will be released on November 9. Like all three of Bradley’s LPs, it’ll be out on Daptone imprint Dunham Records.

The announcement comes alongside a new single, “I Feel a Change,” a powerful and typically weather-beaten slow jam that’s as immediately affecting as anything in Bradley’s catalog. You can watch the black and white video for the song at the top of the page.

In a press release this morning, Daptone outlined the album’s process and format. Rather than a greatest hits compilation or a set of demos, Black Velvet will be “a profound exploration through the less-travelled corners of the soulful universe that Charles and his longtime producer, co-writer and friend Thomas “TNT” Brenneck created in the studio together over their decade-long partnership.

Bradley died last September at the age of 68. This November 5 would have been his 70th birthday.

