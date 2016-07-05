Hear Compton Rapper Hitta J3’s Strong New Mixtape ‘The Collect Call’

When we profiled Hitta J3 for Noisey Bompton late last year, on the first episode of our VICELAND show, things seemed to be going well for the young rapper. He had a following in his hometown, backed up by a big track in “Do Yo Gudda,” a track that his friend Kenrick Lamar remixed with YG & Problem. But soon after the cameras stopped rolling, Hitta was arrested. He was, he said, “looking at 15 years in… county jail.”

But he came home in February and now he’s dropped The Collect Callm a strong, often heavy mixtape that sees him back to his best. It’s hosted by DJ Charisma and features guest spots from AD, RJ, Mozzy, Joe Moses and a bunch of other rising West Coast rappers. Check it out below and go rewatch the first episode of Bompton right here.

