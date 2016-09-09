Hear “Digging For Windows,” Zack De La Rocha’s First Solo Song in 10 Years

Whoooosh! What’s that sound? That’s the sound of a generation’s worth of memories flying back to us in a shower of baggy jeans, flying dreads and political slogan bedroom posters, all at the mere sound of Zack De La Rocha’s mad as hell rapping. Yes, that’s right, the Rage Against the Machine vocalist has moved out of our peripheral vision and straight into the centre of it, because he’s back with “Digging For Windows”, his first solo track in nearly a decade.

No lie, this track is a banger. Featuring brutal, scuzzy production from Run the Jewels’ El-P, and La Rocha’s fury-filled vocals, it’s kind of like Rage Against the Machine if it was stripped back and pushed through a filter of grimy, distorted electronics. “This city’s a trap my partner, under the lights of they choppers, bodies tools for they coffers,” La Rocha spits, “Not worth the cost of our coffins, I stare at a future so toxic.” While rumours of a solo record from the rapper have been swirling around for two decades now, El-P has confirmed an album will be arriving next year. He also said that “Digging for Windows” was “made this year” and that “there is more where that came from.”

Listen below: