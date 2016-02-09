Hear DJ Earl’s Workout-Ready Remix of N-A-R-C’s Destructive and Seductive Relationship Tale

While the name of Brooklyn-based singer and producer Pepi Ginsberg’s new project N-A-R-C might evoke strict anti-drug task forces, there’s nothing invasive about her sweetly melodic electro-pop.

The second single from her upcoming New Age Real Change EP (out Feb. 26 via INSCAPE), “Loosie” deals with an “on/off relationship, one that is both terribly destructive and yet remarkably seductive.” For the official remix, she’s enlisted Teklife member and footwork prince DJ Earl, who takes it from bedroom belter to workout playlist-ready tune.

Listen to the track below and read our recent interview with DJ Earl here.

