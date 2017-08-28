Hear Frank Ocean’s New Song “Provider”

Frank Ocean has been flaunting his immaculate DJ skills all year on his Blonded Radio show. He’s also made a habit of treating us to his brand new material. Frank did the same on Episode 07 of Blonded—the first since May—when he played brand new cut “Provider.” The song is an airy ballad with sparse drum rolls. At the end of the song’s hook, Frank repeats “all for you” with back vocals that sound similar to Future’s. Listen to the track below and watch the lyric video here.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.