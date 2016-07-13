Hear Gucci Mane Team Up with Young Thug Again on “Guwop Home,” Releases Butt-Heavy Video to Match

Don’t ever say that Gucci Mane isn’t productive. Hours after being released from jail, he dropped “First Day Out Tha Feds” and then, just weeks after that, announced the release of Everybody Lookin, his first full album in five years. Everything we’ve heard in the lead-up to that release has been great, from “All My Children” right up to “Multi Millionaire Laflare” and July 22 is rolling around fast enough for us to be fully excited now.

But goddamnit all if he hasn’t just outdone himself again. “Guwop Home” sees him back on the track with Young Thug—it’s been far too long since that’s happened—and sees Mike WILL Made-It back on production duties. Yeah, it’s great, of course it is.

Videos by VICE

Check out the very chill video below.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.