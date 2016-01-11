Hear Ikonika Transform Junior Boys’ “Over It” to a Stealthy Slow Jam

With their first studio album in five years, Big Black Coat, due out in a few weeks (Feb. 5 on City Slang), Hamilton, Ontario electro-pop duo Junior Boys have shared London producer Ikonika’s remix of their recent single “Over It”. While the original was catchy in its own right, the Hyperdub artist strips the track to its essentials, transforming it into a stealthy slow jam.

“Ikonika has done what I was afraid she would do, she has made a better track than the original,” says the group’s Jeremy Greenspan.



Listen to the remix below and check out Junior Boys’ upcoming Europe and North America tour dates here.

