Hear Kendrick Lamar and Mac Miller Unite on DJ Kay Slay’s “Cold Summer”

Kendrick Lamar, the greatest rapper alive, and Mac Miller, the greatest glow-up in rap, have only collaborated a few times before and were once semi-beefing, so any union of these two talented dudes is an event on some scale. NYC rap orchestrator DJ Kay Slay has gathered Kendrick and Mac on a new track of his entitled “Cold Summer” which also features Kevin Gates and Rell.

Now, this is the clean version, so it’s automatically kinda lame, but these two are so good on the low-slung, J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League-styled beat that it almost doesn’t matter. Listen above.

Update: The uncensored version is out now, stream below.

