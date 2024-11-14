Hear Me Out: A ‘Delicious in Dungeon’ Game That’s One Half ‘Monster Hunter’ and Another Half ‘Cooking Mama’

Delicious in Dungeon was easily the hottest anime of the summer, with countless fans flocking to Netflix to catch every episode. It’s incredibly endearing, but after every episode I watched, I wanted to play through those same scenarios. It got me thinking about what the perfect Delicious in Dungeon game would look like to me, and that’s when inspiration struck. What if it took the glorious hunts of Monster Hunter and combined it with the humorous cooking of Cooking Mama?

Let Me Chop That Goblin in More Ways Than One, You Know?

The basic premise of Delicious in Dungeon is quite fun. It’s your typical dungeon crawler but with a cast of characters that soon discover everything can be made into a delectable dish. Wouldn’t it be great if we had the chance to chop down some creepy crawlies and turn them into crepes, too? Or some sort of Slime Stew? While the unfortunate truth is that we’ll likely get a Delicious in Dungeon arena fighter before we get anything of proper substance, I can dream of a world where we get something like this.

Give me a game that sends me into these dungeons head-first, playing as any member of the main cast. Each of them could have a specific role, make it co-op if you can, and let players go to town hunting down a variety of different monsters. Implement things like a Hunger and Stamina bar, and then once the hunt is done? It’s time to prepare those creatures and find out what makes them so delicious.

Rather than playing it out in a cutscene, let us take the reins and cook up a delightful feast. We’d likely be in the shoes of Senshi for this particular part of the game, but some quick minigames to whip up some food? That would be killer and a great way to utilize the IP while sticking true to what makes it outstanding in the first place.

‘delicious in dungeon’: Give Me Chilchuck, or Give Me Death

Honestly, I would accept an isometric dungeon crawler in the vein of Diablo at this point. Monster Hunter sticks out in my mind due to the sheer intensity of some of these battles. Reliving them in this style could be quite an interesting step. I mean, even if we got a Soulslike or something? Anything beyond the simplicity of a basic arena fighter, akin to Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash.

I would love to see a properly well-developed and well-thought-out Delicious in Dungeon game in the future. The potential for how good this could be is staggering. Especially if it’s done correctly and given the proper love and care deserved. Even if a studio modeled it after a game like Granblue Fantasy Relink, the potential is astounding. Give us good combat, a good story, and plenty of fun things to cook and I’m content.

Sadly, if anything, we’re going to get a mobile game or the aforementioned arena fighter, and that cuts me deep. It’s a series that offers a depth of flavor in what it brings to the table. I hate to see it watered down. That is, if we even get a game based on the franchise at all.