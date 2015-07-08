Hear Music Played Off a Laser-Etched Tortilla

An actual tortilla playing actual music? YouTube user Rapture Records has successfully turned an ordinary flour-based burrito wrapper into a playable record.

The video, which was published on Monday, shows the doughy tortilla being transformed from some boring carbs into an harmonious music source via a laser-etching machine. This machine cuts the track’s grooves into the tortilla before it’s placed onto the record player and given a spin. Unsurprisingly, the music produced isn’t hi-fi, but it’s easy enough to listen to, considering it’s a piece of bread. We just wish the music choice would have been salsa.

Head over to Instructables to find out how to make your own tortilla album.

Via Motherboard

