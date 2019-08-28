Hear Pusha T and Lauryn Hill’s New Kanye-Produced Song ‘Coming Home’

Pusha T is having a busy week. Earlier, the G.O.O.D. Music rapper put out an excellent and hard-hitting Kanye West-produced track called “Sociopath” featuring Kash Doll. Now, he’s released another Ye collaboration in “Coming Home;” this time, he’s enlisted Lauryn Hill to guest on the single. The song delivers, thanks to how impressively effortlessly these artists work together. Where “Sociopath” boasts bass-heavy and abrasive arrangements, the production here is a soulful and breezy throwback to West’s production work from the mid-aughts. Hill shines on the chorus, bridge, and outro, but it’s Pusha T who truly excels. Later in the track, he raps, “I’m speakin’ to the soul of my Black native bros / Who ain’t get to go to school like a J. Cole / Who ain’t have a silver spoon or a bankroll? / Who weren’t taught the golden rule, but they made do?” Listen below.

