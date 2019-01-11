Hear Sam Smith and Normani’s New Song, “Dancing With a Stranger”

Sam Smith may have spent last year touring 2017’s The Thrill of It All but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been working on new material in the studio. Last week, Smith teased a collaboration with Normani but from their stoic gazes in black turtlenecks, we couldn’t anticipate it’d be this good. Days later, he teased us some more—this time with a five-second clip of his angelic humming. Today, the provoking finally comes to an end.

“Dancing With a Stranger” is the result of the moment Smith and Normani found themselves next door to each other in a Los Angeles studio. “For me, [“Dancing With a Stranger”] bottles everything I was feeling whilst juggling my personal life and touring,” Smith released in a statement to Capitol Records.

Listen to the song below.

