‘Hear Tell of Hauntings’ Puts the Yee Haw in ”Haw-Rorr”, and I Can’t Wait for This Wild West Adventure

Wild West horror is a very underutilized genre. And solo developer Sean Gause of Two Stamp Studios understood the assignment. While still in active development, Hear Tell of Hauntings is one of those projects I’ve been keeping my eye on for months now. And every time a new clip or photo is shared, my excitement grows even higher. Did I ever think I would see a Pixar-esque cowboy horror game in my lifetime? No, I didn’t, but I’m very glad that one exists now. Thanks to someone with an admittedly great name. (Even if it is spelled wrong).

Stylistic Graphics and a Great Setting Make ‘Hear Tell of Hauntings’ One To Keep an Eye On

Hear Tell of Hauntings puts players in the boots of Adelaide Clancy, the deputy of this fine town. As she searches for a missing friend, it seems that things are bound to get a little spooky. If the eyeless mannequins are just the start of this type of horror, I’m not sure if I’m going to be able to get through the rest. Kidding; I know I’m going to be on this like a lumberjack on flapjacks.

What makes Hear Tell of Hauntings immediately stand out, at least to me, is the fantastic art direction. For a solo-developed project, HToH is stunning. Detailing his work on the game on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Sean goes into detail about what makes this look as good as it does. He also spends some time trolling the Chuds, and that’s another point for the home team.

If you’re looking to learn more about Hear Tell of Hauntings, you’re not alone. The proper reveal trailer is going to be shown off at the Galaxies Show on April 17th, 2025. And I already know that I’ll be tuning in to get a better look at what this one has to offer. I’m already sold on the art style and the premise, but show me some spooky moments, and I’m there on Day One. Okay, I’ll be there on Day One regardless, but you know what I mean.

While there is currently no release date or release window set for Hear Tell of Hauntings, I’ll be keeping my eyes on this project for the foreseeable future. It looks like another fantastic addition to the indie scene. And I’m very interested to see how it’s horror is going to be implemented.